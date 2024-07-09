Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires 181 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,160,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,419,000 after purchasing an additional 233,987 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.79. 1,585,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,612,329. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

