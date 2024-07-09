Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 27,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 16,470 shares.The stock last traded at $6.59 and had previously closed at $6.00.

Chijet Motor Stock Up 6.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.

Chijet Motor’s stock is set to reverse split on Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Chijet Motor

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chijet Motor stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Chijet Motor Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CJET Free Report ) by 772.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787,172 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 4.90% of Chijet Motor worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

