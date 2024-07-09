Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 27,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 16,470 shares.The stock last traded at $6.59 and had previously closed at $6.00.
Chijet Motor Stock Up 6.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.
Chijet Motor’s stock is set to reverse split on Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Chijet Motor
Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chijet Motor
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Chijet Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chijet Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.