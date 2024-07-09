Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.34. 1,067,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,921. The company has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $186.52 and a one year high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.70.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

