Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Chuy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $24.41 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $420.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 262,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,920 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 29.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,914,000 after buying an additional 217,838 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

