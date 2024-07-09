Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Buys $58,020.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $58,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,568,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,684,189.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citi Trends alerts:

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $77,080.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 54,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $1,155,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $21,520.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 21,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $445,410.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 52,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,280.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 49,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.58 per share, with a total value of $1,057,420.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $134,160.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $1,050,435.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.02 per share, with a total value of $188,196.70.

Citi Trends Price Performance

Shares of CTRN stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 77,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,846. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $162.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.29 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on CTRN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,594,000 after buying an additional 474,736 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 56,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.