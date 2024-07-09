Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Shares Up 2.6%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Citizens Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31.

Citizens Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Citizens Financial’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

Citizens Financial Company Profile

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that engages in the provision of retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

