ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.88 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.05.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.65% and a negative net margin of 186.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ClearSign Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,048,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,539,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681,269.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

