Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.24 and last traded at C$8.24. Approximately 62,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 114,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.
Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$536.82 million and a PE ratio of 86.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40.
About Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO)
Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.
