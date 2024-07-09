Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.24 and last traded at C$8.24. Approximately 62,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 114,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$536.82 million and a PE ratio of 86.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

