Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 26,563.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on URBN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.2 %

URBN traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.66. 997,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,300. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

