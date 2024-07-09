Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. VanEck Agribusiness ETF accounts for 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.41. The stock had a trading volume of 59,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,268. The stock has a market cap of $749.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $69.20 and a one year high of $88.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.66.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

