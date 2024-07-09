Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $41.13 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 4.2% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $41,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after buying an additional 227,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $303.30. The company had a trading volume of 351,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,394. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $303.83.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

