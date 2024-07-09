Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,768,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,060,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

