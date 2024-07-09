Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.01. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

