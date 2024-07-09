Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $559.68. 894,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,304,601. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $535.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $559.87. The company has a market capitalization of $482.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

