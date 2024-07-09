Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 255,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 848,065 shares.The stock last traded at $18.92 and had previously closed at $19.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Get Constellium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSTM

Constellium Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $2,024,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,590,000 after acquiring an additional 215,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $18,845,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.