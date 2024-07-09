Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $247,721,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Corning by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,097 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 1,329.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Corning by 82.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,724,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,863 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.05. 35,449,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,633,968. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

