Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at UBS Group

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Get Corning alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,369,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Corning by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Corning by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,054,000 after purchasing an additional 146,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $247,721,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,609,000 after buying an additional 105,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.