CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $385.01 and last traded at $386.62. Approximately 1,127,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,104,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $390.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 729.49, a P/E/G ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $352.33 and a 200 day moving average of $319.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,423,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

