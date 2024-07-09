Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 6,562 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 6,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $98,364.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,740.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 6,262 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,930.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,959 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,146.23.

On Thursday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 830 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $12,441.70.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 191 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,865.00.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $17.46. 71,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,336. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $400.71 million, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTO shares. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

