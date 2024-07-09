Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading Down 5.2%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $125.35 and last traded at $125.53. Approximately 2,989,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 4,096,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.89.

Datadog Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 395.72, a P/E/G ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.63.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,858,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $191,410.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,626.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,858,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 705,537 shares of company stock valued at $83,831,802. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 2.3% in the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,974.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 847,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,925,000 after purchasing an additional 806,741 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Datadog by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 70.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

