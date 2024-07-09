Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $13.41 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Decred has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.41 or 0.00023191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $216.91 million and $1.57 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00083139 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010187 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,177,831 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.