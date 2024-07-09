Decred Hits Market Cap of $212.53 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $13.14 or 0.00023165 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $212.53 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00083758 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010375 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,176,214 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.