Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.00

Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.97 ($0.49), with a volume of 276242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.45).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of £168.90 million, a PE ratio of -1,898.50 and a beta of -0.41.

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

