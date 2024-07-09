Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given “Positive” Rating at Susquehanna

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by investment analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.41.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.67. 2,763,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,284,977. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,309 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $206,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

