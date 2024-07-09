Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.53

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $26.52, with a volume of 781295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

