DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Plans $9.71 — Dividend

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 9.71 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

DOYU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. 532,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,321. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

