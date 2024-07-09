Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $116,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,195.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ducommun by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 323.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Ducommun in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ducommun in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $853.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

