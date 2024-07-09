Dynex (DNX) 1-Day Volume Tops $822,304.97

Dynex (DNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Dynex has a total market cap of $51.61 million and $822,304.97 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000966 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dynex

Dynex launched on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 92,406,603 coins and its circulating supply is 92,409,086 coins. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 92,384,386.52044308. The last known price of Dynex is 0.5850224 USD and is up 4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,171,442.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

