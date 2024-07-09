e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 15,386 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,411,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88.

On Monday, May 6th, Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30.

On Thursday, April 18th, Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40.

ELF traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.38.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.93.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

