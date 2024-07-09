E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Shares Up 3.2%

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$0.98. 175,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 124,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.
E3 Lithium Trading Up 14.7 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 3.82.
E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that E3 Lithium Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About E3 Lithium
E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
