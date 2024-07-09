EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Stock Price Down 16.3%

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $29.51. 1,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

EACO Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. EACO had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter.

EACO Company Profile

EACO Corporation, through its subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners in the United States, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic components, such as spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

