eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $581.27 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $581.27 million and $8.71 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eCash has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,694.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.13 or 0.00589356 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00039058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00064415 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,726,229,673,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,726,223,423,091 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

