Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Trading Up 3.4%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 13,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 105,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Emerald Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.

Institutional Trading of Emerald

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 508.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 912,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 762,310 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

