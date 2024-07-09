Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up to $15.57

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.57, but opened at $15.94. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 1,226 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.31 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

