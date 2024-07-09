Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,694 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Enpro worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NPO. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Enpro by 5,227.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enpro by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Enpro during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enpro stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $143.91. 11,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,824. Enpro Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.08 and a 1-year high of $170.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.16.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. Enpro had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. Enpro’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently -857.08%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

