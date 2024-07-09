Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Position Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,161 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,905 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.22% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $18,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of EFSC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,821. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.04 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

