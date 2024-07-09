ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESE. Mariner LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $288,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,239,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 158,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Tuesday.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ESE traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $104.98. 45,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,759. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.69. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.15 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.94%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

