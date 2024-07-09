Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Cap of $3.05 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.62 or 0.00035909 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.05 billion and approximately $133.76 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,413.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.49 or 0.00573890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00114380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00268907 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00038664 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00064168 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,850,567 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

