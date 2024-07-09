EthereumFair (ETF) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. One EthereumFair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EthereumFair has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $311,494.41 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 coins. EthereumFair’s official website is dischain.xyz. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “DisChain (DIS) is a cryptocurrency . DisChain has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DisChain is 0.01716905 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $296,856.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dischain.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

