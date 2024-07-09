ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Declares Dividend of $1.25 (NYSEARCA:BDCX)

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCXGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.2498 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BDCX stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $36.30.

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged MarketVector BDC Liquid Index ETN (BDCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, compounded quarterly, to a tiered-weighted index of business development companies (BDC) listed and incorporated in the US.

