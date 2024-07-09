EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $42.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EVERTEC traded as low as $31.39 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 126205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.
Institutional Trading of EVERTEC
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $19,626,000. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 827,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after buying an additional 150,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,453,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,136,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $2,407,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EVERTEC Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.
EVERTEC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EVERTEC
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.