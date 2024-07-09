Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 93,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 623,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Exscientia Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $714.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 666.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Exscientia by 112.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 359.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

