Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.54 and last traded at $112.24. Approximately 3,334,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 17,995,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $438.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 140,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 31,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.9% in the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,456,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $17,840,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

