FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 17,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after buying an additional 66,986 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $6.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.74. The company had a trading volume of 188,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,626. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.57 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

