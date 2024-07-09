Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 56,101 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,101 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 97,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. 1,131,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $32.65.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

