Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,729 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $799,792,000 after acquiring an additional 198,078 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,984,983.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,525 shares of company stock worth $93,982,207 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.17. 1,314,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,019. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.65. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

