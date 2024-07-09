Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.73. The stock had a trading volume of 636,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,282. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.30 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

