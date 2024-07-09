Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Valero Energy by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

VLO traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.51. 1,918,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,872. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

