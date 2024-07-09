Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in DexCom by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.81. 633,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,115.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,115.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,102 shares of company stock valued at $755,103. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

