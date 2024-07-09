Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,782 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,091,000 after purchasing an additional 43,753 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of GSK by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 990,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 1.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of GSK by 69.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 142,120 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 58,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GSK by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,744,000 after purchasing an additional 156,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

